Iranian military advisor killed in terrorist attack in Syria

TEHRAN – General Kioumars Pourhashemi, a senior Iranian military adviser to Syria, was killed in a terrorist attack in the city of Aleppo.

General Pourhashemi was martyred as the Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a terrorist group allied to al-Qaeda, stormed the city of Aleppo on Wednesday.

In a statement carried by state news agency SANA on Thursday, the Syrian army said “a huge and large-scale terrorist attack, with large numbers of terrorists and using medium and heavy weapons”, had targeted villages, towns and military sites.