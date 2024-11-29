Araghchi says terror resurgence in Syria part of Western-Israeli plot

TEHRAN – Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has asserted that the recent surge in terrorist activities across Syria represents a "U.S.-Zionist scheme" implemented in response to Israel's setbacks in Lebanon and Palestine.

Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh on Friday, where both officials examined the evolving situation in Syria and broader regional developments.

"The reactivation of terrorist groups in Syria is a U.S.-Zionist scheme after failure in Lebanon," Araghchi stated while reaffirming Tehran's unwavering support for Damascus in its ongoing struggle against terrorism.

Al-Sabbagh provided detailed insights into the deteriorating security situation in northern Syria, where terrorist groups have intensified their operations.

He emphasized that "the Syrian government and its citizens are resolutely standing against these terrorist groups."

Recent reports indicate that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorists have launched aggressive assaults in government-controlled territories, resulting in Syrian military casualties and territorial gains extending toward Aleppo.

Additionally, the Syrian army has mounted a counteroffensive in southeastern Idlib to reclaim lost ground, according to Al-Mayadeen.

HTS, primarily based in Idlib province, reportedly maintains strong operational ties with Turkey while allegedly receiving support from Western and Israeli intelligence services.

Despite its attempts to rebrand itself, the group's Al-Qaeda origins and foreign connections continue to define its operations in Syria.

Tehran and Damascus perceive the recent rise of terrorism as a component of a wider geopolitical strategy aimed at undermining the Resistance.