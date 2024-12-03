Qalibaf tells Syrian counterpart Iran will support Arab country’s fight against renewed terrorism 

TEHRAN – Iranian and Syrian parliamentary Speakers Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Hammouda Sabbagh spoke by phone on Tuesday to discuss the latest surge of terrorism in the Arab country.

Qalibaf reportedly initiated the call to discuss the Syrian army's ongoing operations against terror factions. “Iran considers Syria an inseparable part of the Axis of Resistance and will support the country against terrorist groups,” he told Sabbagh.

Qalibaf further asserted that the fight against terrorism must be unrelenting, characterizing the renewed terrorist activity in Syria, shortly after the ceasefire in Lebanon, as a calculated strategy orchestrated by Zionist interests.

He stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the Iranian and Syrian parliaments in international forums during this critical juncture.

For his part, Sabbagh provided an update on the Syrian army's progress against the Takfiri groups. “There are positive developments and significant gains that will ultimately lead to the complete eradication of these terrorists,” the Syrian official declared.

He acknowledged the ongoing attempts by terrorist groups to regain influence but highlighted Syria's extensive experience in countering terrorism and foreign military interventions over the past thirteen years, positioning the country for a decisive victory.

Sabbagh also expressed sincere gratitude for the steadfast support and cooperation provided by Iran in Syria’s ongoing fight against terrorism.

A week ago, terrorist factions led by al-Qaeda affiliated group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched major attacks into Syria’s northwestern Aleppo province. Despite initial territorial gains, a counteroffensive by the Syrian army, supported by Russia and Iran, has halted the terrorists’ advance.