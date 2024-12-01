Iran, Iraq leaders reaffirm support for Syria amid new terror insurgency 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani engaged in a phone conversation on Sunday evening to address pressing regional security concerns.

The leaders focused on the recent surge in activities by terrorist groups in northern Syria, which they described as a serious threat to regional stability.

During the call, Pezeshkian underscored Iran's commitment to maintaining the territorial integrity of all countries in the region, particularly Syria. He expressed alarm over the resurgence of violence at a time when efforts were being made to establish a ceasefire in Lebanon and attention was shifting towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Iranian President called for unity among Islamic nations to assist Syria in overcoming these challenges.

Prime Minister al-Sudani echoed these sentiments, expressing his apprehension regarding the instability emerging in northern Syria. He characterized the actions of terrorist groups as part of a broader strategy by the Zionist regime to undermine Syrian sovereignty and incite insecurity.

Both officials said their governments will support Syria in countering the new surge in terrorism.