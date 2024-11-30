Iranians mourn IRGC advisor’s martyrdom in mass funeral procession

TEHRAN – Iranians gathered for a large funeral procession on Saturday to honor Brigadier General Kiomars Pourhashemi, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), who was martyred during an assault by foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists in Syria’s Aleppo province.

The mourners, who assembled in northern Tehran, carried General Pourhashemi's coffin, draped with the Iranian flag, on their shoulders.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials and government representatives, who joined the public in paying their respects to the fallen commander.

General Pourhashemi was a well-regarded military advisor to the Syrian army fighting terrorists.

According to a statement from the IRGC’s public relations department, Pourhashemi lost his life while defending Syrian-held positions on the outskirts of Aleppo against an attack by Takfiri terrorist groups.

Iran has maintained an advisory mission in Syria since 2011 at the request of the Syrian government, helping the country battle foreign-backed terrorists. Pourhashemi’s martyrdom came amid these ongoing efforts.

Israel has been the principal supporter of terrorist groups that oppose Syria since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in the Arab country in March 2011.

General Pourhashemi was a brave, dedicated commander: IRGC chief

Following the announcement of General Pourhashemi’s martyrdom, Major General Hossein Salami, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, expressed his condolences.

Salami described General Pourhashemi as a brave and dedicated commander who gave his life in the service of defending sacred sites in Syria. Salami also offered his condolences to the family of the late commander, the Iranian people, and the IRGC, particularly to those in Pourhashemi's home province of Kermanshah.

In a statement, Salami emphasized the broader context of the ongoing conflict, noting that Takfiri terrorist groups, aided by Israeli forces defeated on other fronts, had launched renewed attacks on Syria. Despite the challenges, Salami conveyed his unwavering support for the Syrian army and the Iranian advisors working alongside it.

