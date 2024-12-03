Turkey received ‘clear message’ on Syria, foreign ministry spox says after FM’s Ankara visit

TEHRAN – In remarks made on Tuesday, Esmail Baghaei, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the Islamic Republic's unwavering stance against terrorism in the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 28th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Mashhad, Baghaei addressed recent discussions held by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi during his visit to Turkey.

Baghaei highlighted that Araghchi's meetings with Turkish officials were centered around the pressing issue of a new wave of terrorism in Syria. He conveyed that Iran has delivered a “clear message” regarding its firm support for Syria in the fight against terrorism, which he described as a "contagious disease" that threatens all nations in the region.

"The discussions in Turkey were significant and underscored the necessity for regional cooperation to combat terrorism," Baghaei stated. "It is vital that all countries, especially those neighboring Syria, reach a consensus on this issue. If countries do not unite in their efforts to address terrorism, they will undoubtedly face its repercussions."

Baghaei's remarks come amid growing concerns over Turkey's alleged support for terrorist groups operating in Syria. The Iranian spokesman reiterated that terrorism does not recognize borders and that collaborative action is essential for regional stability.

