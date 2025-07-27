UN rights chief warns governments may be complicit in “international crimes” if they don’t pressure

The UN high commissioner for human rights, Volker Türk, has urged governments around the world to pressure Israel to end its assault on Gaza – and said those that don’t use their “leverage” may be complicit in “international crimes”, the Guardian reported.

He made the comments in a video statement released ahead of a conference on Palestine opening in New York on Monday. Here is what he said in full:

I urge immediate steps by Israel to end its unlawful continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and for all parties to work for tangible progress towards a two-state solution. I urge governments to use the opportunity of this conference for concrete action that puts all possible pressure on the Israeli government to end the carnage in Gaza permanently. Countries that fail to use their leverage may be complicit in international crimes.

Every day we are watching the unspeakable tragedy in Gaza and the West Bank with horror and frustration. Every day we see more destruction, more killings and the further dehumanization of Palestinians. The people of the world will judge this conference on what it delivers. I call again for an immediate, permanent ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and all others arbitrarily detained, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access, and the delivery of massive humanitarian aid to Palestinians wherever they are.