Iran’s “Confusion” on stage at Georgian theater festival 

TEHRAN – Iran's renowned theater group Amitis will present its acclaimed production “Confusion,” written and directed by Mohammad Amin Saadi, as Iran’s official representative at the International Festival of Regional Theaters currently underway in Poti, Georgia.

Having completed over 70 performances across Tehran, “Confusion” is now competing at the festival, which will continue until August 1.

The festival features eleven theater groups from France, Romania, Iran, Georgia, and Lithuania.

“Confusion,” which previously received nominations at the Fajr International Theater Festival in categories including directing, acting, costume design, and makeup, continues to garner recognition for its artistic excellence.

The play is a loose adaptation of French writer and screenwriter Joël Egloff’s novel “L'Etourdissement,” translated into Persian by Asghar Nouri. It explores themes of identity and resilience through a compelling narrative.

"Confusion" is a poetic novel that explores the life of a young man working in an unlikely and bleak setting—the slaughterhouse nestled between an airport, a supermarket, and a landfill. Living alone with his irritable grandmother, the narrator's existence is marked by monotony and a sense of stagnation. He reflects on his job, describing it as a bleeding wound that has persisted for so long it leaves him dizzy, embodying a metaphor for his emotional and existential fatigue.

Amidst this routine, subtle hints of love and longing emerge. During breaks, he observes girls and dreams of a schoolteacher he has glimpsed but fears to approach, revealing his deep-seated yearning for connection and meaning. His friendships with a few companions spark plans for fleeting trips and adventures, moments of escapism from his monotonous reality.

Despite its seemingly mundane and absurd surface, the novel masterfully paints a portrait of life that is both bleak and beautifully poetic. The author weaves a narrative filled with quirky characters, surprising and humorous scenes, all set within an atmosphere reminiscent of a generous fairy tale—one imbued with hope, humanity, and the complex beauty of ordinary life.

The cast includes Fardin Rahmanpour and Sahar Qasemi, who bring to life the characters through innovative performance techniques such as shadow play.

The International Festival of Regional Theaters is held annually in July in the city of Poti, uniting theater companies from various countries to showcase performances, foster connections, and build friendships.

