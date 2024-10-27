Iran rebukes UK PM's stance on Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – The Iranian Embassy in London has expressed its disapproval of the British Prime Minister's position regarding the recent aggressive actions taken by the Israeli regime against Iran, labeling it as inconsistent with international law and the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

In a statement posted on its official social media account on X platform, the Iranian Embassy criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's comments suggesting that Iran should refrain from retaliating against Israel.

The Embassy emphasized that for the UK to align its stance with the UN Charter and international legal standards, it must unequivocally condemn the Israeli regime's actions as a violation of Iran's national sovereignty and advocate for a Security Council meeting to address and denounce these actions.

In response to the Israeli regime's aggression, on Saturday, Starmer advised that Iran should not retaliate and noted, “London, in collaboration with its allies, is closely monitoring the situation.”

Starmer's remarks did not acknowledge the ongoing aggressions by the Israeli regime in the region over the past year, including the loss of life in Gaza and Lebanon, nor the assassination of a Hamas political leader in Tehran. Instead, he asserted that Tel Aviv possesses the right to defend itself.

In light of these developments, the Iranian Foreign Ministry released a statement reiterating that the Islamic Republic of Iran views itself as both entitled and obligated to defend against foreign aggression, a right that is enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter.

