OCHA lauds IRCS for ‘effective and valuable’ management of human crises

TEHRAN - Gemma Connell, the Officer-in-Charge of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)'s Humanitarian Sector Division, has appreciated the Iranian Red Crescent Society for its ‘effective and valuable’ role in human crises management.

While appreciating the provision of documentation, reports, and information related to humanitarian rights, she announced that the narrative of relief efforts provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society had a significant impact on the OCHA officials.

She also praised the performance, sacrifice, and dedication of the aid workers of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, describing the role of the IRCS in providing relief to the affected people and managing humanitarian crises as effective and valuable, ILNA reported.

Connell emphasized the importance of developing cooperation, continuing specialized interactions, and strengthening coordination between the United Nations and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

She made the remarks in a meeting with Pirhossein Kolivand, the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, in Geneva, during which Kolivand explained the extensive relief and operational capacities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The IRCS head emphasized the need to develop humanitarian cooperation, strengthen international coordination in the field of crisis management, and promote the principles of humanitarian law.

In continuation, cooperation within the framework of the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) was also stressed, and the effective role and operational capacity of the IRCS rescue and relief teams in international missions were emphasized.

Previously, Kolivand held meetings with Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Kolivand called on the IFRC to support the IRCS in providing rescue vehicles and ambulances. The IFRC pledged to facilitate legal, financial, and administrative channels for the IRCS's access to up-to-date, standard, specialized equipment and the direct purchase of rescue vehicles.

Highlighting the extensive capacity of the federation’s logistics centers in different countries around the world, the officials affiliated with the IFRC announced readiness to provide relief items, vital equipment, and operational support to the IRCS, to partially compensate for destruction and depreciation resulting from war conditions and sanctions pressures.

For his part, Kolivand elaborated on the manufacturing capability of the IRCS, including the capacity of the textile company in producing mass production of disaster relief tents, blankets, carpets, essential tools, and emergency relief shelters, which play a pivotal role in saving human lives during crises, natural hazards, and conflicts.

The ICRC president described the IRCS as one of the most powerful national societies in the world, emphasizing the distinguished and influential position of the IRCS in the global humanitarian arena.

She promised to follow up on the agreements made on her official visit to Iran and boost cooperation with the IRCS on humanitarian assistance, relief, and medical care.