Tehran not involved in Syria’s affairs, violence must stop: foreign ministry spokesperson

TEHRAN – Tehran has dismissed accusations of interference in Syria, calling them "Baseless and unfounded."

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei responded to allegations against Iran’s role in Syrian affairs, emphasizing that all parties involved bear responsibility for the ongoing crisis.

"Such claims reflect a stereotypical and politically motivated approach to Syrian developments," Baqaei stated, reaffirming Iran’s commitment to stability in the region.

Regarding the escalating violence in Syria, particularly the recent attacks on Alawites, Baqaei condemned the killings, calling them a "distressing and tragic event." He urged the Syrian government to protect civilians and emphasized that Iran has conveyed its concerns to influential stakeholders.

"We strongly condemn these actions. Any form of violence and the killing of civilians is unjustifiable. This is a critical test for Syria’s leadership to ensure the safety of all its citizens," he added.

Iran denies receiving a letter from Trump

Addressing rumors about a letter from former U.S. President Donald Trump to Iran, Baqaei categorically denied such claims.

"No, no letter has been received," he stated when asked about the matter.

Baqaei also responded to renewed U.S. threats against Iran, dismissing them as violations of international law. He criticized Washington’s dual approach of negotiation and coercion, asserting that Iran will not engage in talks under pressure.

"Threats and the use of force are prohibited under all laws. The Iranian nation has always responded to such threats with resistance and determination. Negotiations under pressure are meaningless," he asserted.

Iran condemns U.S. sanctions on Iraq’s gas purchases

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also criticized the U.S. decision not to extend Iraq’s waiver for purchasing gas from Iran, labeling it an "admission of lawlessness and crimes against humanity."

"These unilateral sanctions have no legal or juridical justification. The U.S. government must be held accountable for such actions," Baqaei stated.

He urged regional countries to prioritize their national interests and resist illegal pressures that could impact their economic ties with Iran.

‘Switzerland’s decision to cancel humanitarian meeting on Gaza is disappointing’

Switzerland’s decision to cancel a planned meeting on international humanitarian law in Gaza sparked criticism from Tehran. The meeting, mandated by a 2024 UN General Assembly resolution, aimed to address the legal protections for civilians in conflict zones.

"Despite months of diplomatic efforts, Switzerland’s decision is disappointing. This was also discussed in Jeddah, where ministers expressed their regret," Baghaei stated.

He pointed out that human rights organizations have failed to provide an adequate response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza over the past two years, despite mounting violations.

‘Iran investigating the deaths of two citizens in France’

Iran is actively following up on the murder of two Iranian citizens in France, which occurred under unclear circumstances three months ago. Baqaei expressed gratitude for media attention to the case and reiterated that the Foreign Ministry considers the protection of Iranian nationals a top priority.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, but it remains unclear whether French authorities have initiated judicial proceedings," he said.

Additionally, Baqaei confirmed that an Iranian university professor has gone missing in France, stating that Tehran is in contact with the French embassy for further updates.

‘Islamic countries must act against Palestinian displacement’

Baqaei highlighted Iran’s stance on the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah.

"The Jeddah Declaration is one of the strongest statements by the OIC, reaffirming that Palestine remains a central issue for the Islamic world. The forced displacement of Gazans is unacceptable and amounts to genocide," he asserted.

The declaration calls for stronger humanitarian aid, protection of Palestinian civilians, and collective action to end Israeli occupation. One of the most distressing aspects, Baqaei noted, was the focus on Gaza’s orphans, as tens of thousands of children have lost their families due to ongoing violence.

‘Iran-China relations remain strong’

Baqaei reaffirmed Tehran’s strong ties with China, describing the relationship as deeply rooted in historical and civilizational connections.

"China plays a constructive role in our region and shares a vision of development with the Global South. We value this partnership and hope to see continued cooperation," he said.

‘Foreign interference in the Balkans is unacceptable’

Regarding the Balkan region, Baqaei emphasized the importance of dialogue over foreign intervention.

"Security and stability in the Balkans are crucial. We believe that stakeholders in Bosnia and Herzegovina should resolve their differences through dialogue, without external interference," he stated.

Iran has long opposed foreign involvement in sensitive geopolitical regions, arguing that such actions only prolong conflicts and hinder diplomatic solutions.

‘Iran’ against negotiations under coercion with the U.S.’

Amid reports that the U.S. has reached out for negotiations, Baqaei reiterated Tehran’s firm stance against "negotiations under coercion."

"Negotiation is a serious diplomatic process, not a tool for psychological and media manipulation. Iran’s position has always been clear," he asserted.

He also dismissed allegations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about Iran’s nuclear program, calling them "politically motivated and counterproductive."

"The IAEA’s repeated claims do nothing but escalate tensions. Under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), there are no restrictions on uranium enrichment. Iran has remained committed to inspections, and even the IAEA itself acknowledges this," he concluded.