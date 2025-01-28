Tehran blasts Israeli occupation of south Lebanon

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei strongly condemned the Israeli regime's latest crime of targeting Lebanese citizens as they were returning home after the 60-day deadline to end the occupation of southern Lebanon.

In a statement on Monday, he noted there are hundreds of instances where the occupying regime has violated the ceasefire agreement over the last two months.

He described the latest crime as the peak of the regime's breach of its obligations, a blatant violation of humanitarian laws, and a clear example of war crimes.

Baqaei underscored the responsibility of the U.S. and France as guarantors and observers of the ceasefire deal.

The spokesman noted that the continued presence of the Israeli occupiers in southern Lebanon is tantamount to the continuation of the regime's military aggression against Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Baqaei stated that, in addition to the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement and the command of the UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL), the UN Security Council has a clear responsibility to take effective measures to end this aggression and hold the Israeli regime accountable.

The diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s full support for the Lebanese government, people, and Resistance against Israeli expansionism and acts of aggression.

He further praised the exemplary resistance and courage of the Lebanese people against the Israeli regime and honored the memory and legacy of the Resistance martyrs, especially the noble martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the martyrs of Israel's Sunday attack in southern Lebanon.

Baqaei also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attacks.

On Sunday, the Israeli regime's forces claimed the lives of 24 individuals, including a soldier, and left over 130 injured in southern Lebanon, as people returned to their homes after the deadline for the Israeli withdrawal had lapsed.

‘U.S. lethal aid in Gaza's colonial erasure’

Additionally, on Tuesday, the spokesperson took to X to assert Iran's position on the recent detestable suggestions regarding the relocation of the people of Gaza.

"The idea of 'cleaning out' Gaza as a part of the 'colonial erasure' of Palestine has long been underway with American lethal weapons and ammunition, as well as its political, intelligence, and financial support," he stated.

This statement comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to either Egypt or Jordan, which has faced significant opposition globally and from regional powers.

Baqaei further elaborated on his critique, stating, "The occupiers' 15-month-long genocidal campaign could not uproot the Palestinian nation from their motherland, nor could it be effected through political coercion and demographic manipulations."

He emphasized the resilience of the Palestinian people, concluding, "This is their homeland, and they've paid an extremely high price to remain there and continue their heroic struggle for self-determination and freedom."