Attempts to exploit snapback will be met with Iran’s reciprocal response: foreign ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has issued a warning regarding the potential misuse of the snapback mechanism relating to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which could reinstate suspended sanctions.

“Any attempt to exploit the snapback mechanism will be met with a reciprocal response from Iran,” he asserted during the weekly press conference on Monday, underlining Tehran’s determination to resist external pressures.

He categorically stated that Iran’s defense and military capabilities are non-negotiable, dismissing recent claims that European nations sought limitations on the country’s missile program.

Baqaei addressed the matter, saying, “It is not unusual for parties to present their arguments during negotiations. However, Iran has never and will never discuss its defense and military capabilities with any nation.”

The remarks follow a meeting in Geneva on January 13, where Iranian officials and representatives from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) discussed lifting illegal sanctions and other nuclear-related issues.

These talks have been part of an ongoing effort to address challenges arising since the United States’ 2018 withdrawal from the JCPOA. Washington’s departure from the deal reinstated sanctions against Tehran, further complicating diplomatic relations.

‘Iran hopes for a realistic U.S. approach’

On the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Baqaei expressed hope for a shift in Washington’s policy.

“We expect the United States to adopt an approach grounded in realism, respect for international law, and recognition of the Iranian people’s legitimate demands,” he said.

‘Gaza ceasefire testament to Palestinian Resistance’

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also lauded the recent ceasefire in Gaza as a testament to the strength of the Palestinian Resistance.

“This truce marks another victory for resistance against occupation and oppression,” Baqaei stated, emphasizing that Israel’s failure to achieve its objectives in Gaza despite devastating losses among Palestinians underscored the resilience of the Palestinian people.

The ceasefire went into effect on Sunday following 470 days of relentless Israeli strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory. It was implemented after a delay of almost three hours during which Israeli forces killed nearly 20 Palestinians and injured dozens of others.

Baqaei condemned the actions of Israel, highlighting that such crimes were carried out with the backing of the United States and Western allies. He stressed that the Palestinian resistance operates independently of any external influence, rooted instead in the beliefs and determination of the Palestinian nation.

Regarding claims about Hamas’ role in post-war Gaza governance, Baqaei remarked, “Hamas represents the heartbeat of the Palestinian people. No one can erase their presence or diminish their role in the future of Palestine.”

‘FM Araghchi’s visit to NY postponed’

Turning to Iran’s diplomatic engagements, Baqaei announced changes to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s planned trip to New York. “Due to recent developments in Palestine and the region, the visit has been postponed,” he explained.

Iranian officials, including Araghchi, were scheduled to attend a ministerial meeting chaired by Algeria. The session aims to address ongoing crises in West Asia, particularly the situation in Palestine and Gaza.

The agenda includes highlighting the Zionist regime’s crimes and supporting efforts to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.