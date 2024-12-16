International community must confront Israel’s ongoing war crimes in Gaza: Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called for urgent international measures to stop the Israeli regime’s ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, speaking on Monday, criticized global inaction in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza and demanded accountability for those responsible.

Baqaei emphasized the failure of international organizations, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to respond effectively to the crisis, attributing this paralysis to the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

He condemned this lack of action as “shameful,” underscoring the need for an immediate and coordinated international response to halt the violence and hold Israeli officials accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Iranian spokesman highlighted the recent arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former War Minister Yoav Gallant. The warrants, issued for war crimes and crimes against humanity, underscore the severity of the situation. Baghaei urged the states that are party to the ICC’s statute to fulfill their legal obligations by enforcing the warrants and taking tangible steps to ensure justice.

He also reiterated that all states, under international law, have a responsibility to uphold international humanitarian standards and prevent genocide. Despite this, Baqaei noted that Israel has blatantly disregarded orders from the ICC to cease acts of genocide and violations of the Genocide Convention.

“The international community must take decisive measures to make Israel’s continuous violations costly,” Baqaei stated. He called for increased pressure to compel Israel to comply with international law and implement rulings issued by the ICC, describing the regime’s actions as a grave threat to global peace and justice.

Baqaei strongly criticized Israel for its relentless attacks on Palestinian refugee shelters in Gaza, including recent strikes on tents at the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. These assaults have resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of innocent civilians, including children, further highlighting the regime’s disregard for humanitarian principles.

Since October 2023, the situation in Gaza has deteriorated drastically, with Israel’s military launching a brutal offensive across Palestinian territories in response to retaliatory actions by Resistance groups. According to Baqaei, more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed, with women and children comprising 70% of the fatalities.

U.S., U.K. actions undermine regional stability: Baqaei

Baqaei also connected the atrocities in Gaza with broader regional issues, condemning the United States and United Kingdom for their parallel military interventions in Yemen.

He criticized these powers for supporting acts of aggression and destabilization across West Asia, including their role in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The actions of the U.S. and U.K. not only violate international law but also undermine regional stability, perpetuating cycles of violence and suffering,” Baqaei stated. He emphasized the need for a unified global effort to address these interconnected challenges and restore peace and justice across the region.

The Iranian spokesman concluded by reiterating Iran’s call for urgent international action to end the suffering in Gaza. He emphasized that the world cannot afford to ignore the catastrophic consequences of Israel’s actions, which threaten to undermine the principles of justice and human rights globally.