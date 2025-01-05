Tehran warns of regional instability as US, UK continue pummeling Yemen in support of Israel

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a stern condemnation of the recent airstrikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen's northern province of Saada.

In a statement released on Sunday, Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei denounced the attacks as flagrant violations of Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, pointing out that they contradict the principles of international law.

Baqaei highlighted the recurrent nature of these military violations, involving not only the U.S. and UK but also the Israeli regime, against Yemen.

"These acts of aggression will lead to increased insecurity and further instability in West Asia," Baqaei warned.

In the early days of the new year, U.S. and British forces launched multiple airstrikes targeting vital infrastructure in Saada.

These attacks have caused significant damage to power stations, communication networks, and other critical infrastructure.

Analysts believe these repeated airstrikes aim to undermine Yemen's ability to support Gaza and are part of a broader strategy to destabilize the region.

Baqaei also criticized the ongoing support provided by the U.S. and UK to the Israeli regime, describing it as "direct involvement in committing heinous international crimes against the people of Gaza."

He praised the Yemeni people's solidarity with Palestinians and urged the international community, particularly Islamic countries, to take more decisive action to halt the violence in occupied Palestine.

"The international community must take swift and decisive measures to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensure their protection," Baqaei asserted.