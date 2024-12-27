Tehran condemns Israeli attacks on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of the recent attacks by the Israeli regime on Yemen, denouncing these assaults as a severe breach of international norms and principles.

In a statement on Thursday, spokesperson Esmail Baqaei elaborated that these attacks, orchestrated with the support and complicity of the United States and Britain, violate international laws and the United Nations Charter.

He criticized the UN’s inaction, asserting that the organization’s lack of response to the increasing violations and crimes of the Israeli regime “contradicts the responsibilities and duties of the organization as per the UN Charter.”

Highlighting the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Baqaei emphasized that the repeated attacks on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure are part of a malicious Israeli policy aimed at weakening Islamic nations.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and other regional and international bodies must act immediately to address these aggressions,” the diplomat added.

The spokesperson also underscored that these violations constitute a clear breach of international peace and security, categorizing them as “undeniable crimes against Yemen’s resilient people, who have steadfastly supported the oppressed Palestinians against occupation and genocide.”

The condemnation arose in reaction to airstrikes carried out by the Israeli regime on Thursday, which hit several locations in Yemen, notably Sana’a International Airport and three critical ports.

Reports indicate that the airport was struck by more than six attacks, with further strikes affecting the nearby al-Dailami air base.

Additional airstrikes were reported on a power station in Hudaydah, as well as military infrastructure at the Salif and Ras Kanatib ports.

Casualty reports note that two individuals were killed in the airport strikes, one in the port attacks, and 11 others were injured.