Tehran intensifies judicial efforts to address Israeli crimes in Gaza

TEHRAN – Iran's Judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, has strongly criticized the Israeli regime for its continued breaches of international law and emphasized the country's determination to hold Israeli officials accountable for their actions.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Jahangir outlined Iran's ongoing legal and diplomatic efforts to bring the perpetrators of alleged war crimes to justice.

During his address, Jahangir accused the Israeli regime of violating international obligations, including the Genocide Convention, and stated that these crimes remain a top priority for Iran’s legal and diplomatic entities.

“These crimes, which constitute clear breaches of international commitments, are being thoroughly reviewed. They have consistently been on the agenda of Iran’s diplomatic delegations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary’s International Affairs Department, and the Human Rights Headquarters,” he said.

Jahangir underscored the importance of a multifaceted approach, noting that Iran is leveraging all available resources to pursue justice. This includes diplomatic and legal channels, as well as collaboration with independent human rights advocates, non-governmental organizations, and progressive lawyers. “Iran has been actively supporting various initiatives to address these crimes, and we will continue to assist in every way possible,” he added.

The spokesperson also announced that Iran’s Judiciary, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is working closely with other nations that share similar views on the matter. The goal, he explained, is to accelerate efforts to arrest and prosecute those responsible for what Iran has described as “criminal actions” by the Israeli regime.

Jahangir expressed hope that through these coordinated efforts, justice can be achieved for victims of the Israeli regime’s war crimes. He emphasized the necessity of international cooperation in ensuring accountability for violations of human rights and international law.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that the death toll among Palestinians since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023, has exceeded 45,541. Among the identified victims, over 17,000 are children, underscoring the devastating human cost of the continued conflict.

Last week, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing the gravity of the situation. "One child gets killed every hour. These are not numbers. These are lives cut short. Killing children cannot be justified," the statement read, calling for urgent attention to the humanitarian catastrophe.

In a 28-page report released on Tuesday, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) documented the targeting of medical facilities in Gaza. The report states that the Israeli military has conducted “at least 136 strikes on 27 hospitals and 12 other medical facilities” since the war began, further compounding the crisis.