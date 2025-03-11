Iran’s special envoy condemns ‘shocking’ Syria atrocities, demands justice for minorities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Special Envoy for Syrian Affairs, Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheybani, has condemned escalating violence in Syria’s coastal regions, labeling the atrocities against civilians as “shocking” and calling for international accountability.

In a series of posts on his official X account on Tuesday, Sheybani emphasized Iran’s unwavering support for Syria’s sovereignty while urging decisive action against perpetrators of violence.

“The intensity and massive scale of atrocities against innocent civilians in Syria’s coastal provinces are deeply alarming,” Sheybani wrote, referencing recent massacres documented in areas like Latakia and Tartus.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the victims’ families and pray for their resilience amid this tragedy.”

The envoy directly linked the violence to broader regional destabilization, stressing that “any act of violence targeting Syria’s minority communities is utterly reprehensible,” and insisting that those responsible must face justice.

He echoed Iran’s position that Syria’s interim government must prioritize “serious and effective measures” to halt bloodshed and prosecute orchestrators of the violence, aligning with global expectations for accountability.

Sheybani reiterated Iran’s commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, warning that prolonged instability would embolden “the Zionist regime” and extremist groups, which were reportedly involved in massacres in Alawite-majority areas.

“Chaos in Syria only serves terrorists and threatens regional peace,” he noted, alluding to the dissemination of graphic videos showing executions and arson attacks in the Arab country’s coastal regions.

Recent clashes between Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-aligned forces and opposition groups have left over 1,000 civilians dead, according to the so-called Syrian Human Rights Observatory.

Local reports describe militants discarding bodies in remote areas to conceal evidence, while eyewitnesses appeal for international intervention.

“They film their crimes and celebrate them—we demand a UN-backed investigation,” said one survivor, highlighting the psychological toll of the conflict.