“Entire Families” killed in Syria

TEHRAN – The UN Human Rights chief has condemned the Syrian government for escalating massacres against civilians.

Volker Turk has called on authorities in Damascus to swiftly investigate the killings and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

“We are receiving extremely disturbing reports of entire families – including women, children, and surrendered fighters – being killed,” Turk warned in a statement.

He called for an immediate end to the violence in northwestern Syria’s coastal regions.

“There must be prompt, transparent, and impartial investigations into all the killings and other violations,” he emphasized.

“Those responsible must be brought to justice in accordance with international law. Groups terrorizing civilians must also be held accountable.”

The attacks, now in their fourth day, have targeted the Alawite community in Syria, leaving at least 1,311 people dead, according to human rights groups.

Some organizations fear the true death toll could be even higher, with many people still missing.

This wave of violence is believed to be the deadliest since Syria’s war began in 2011.

Government forces have been accused of using genocidal tactics against the Alawite community, which comprises roughly 20% of the population.

Turk reported that there were accounts of summary executions carried out on sectarian grounds by unidentified perpetrators, including members of Syria’s caretaker authorities’ security forces.

Experts blame authorities in Syria of either failing to control the deadly actions of extremist armed groups or endorsing them.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the cities of Latakia, Jableh, and Baniyas were bombarded with artillery shells and drones.

The Observatory’s director, Rami Abdulrahman, told Reuters that many victims were executed, and homes were looted in the process.

Local sources told regional media that the violence has spread to rural areas near Hama and Homs, with militants carrying out more than ten massacres since Saturday in these regions.

Turk stressed that Syria’s caretaker authorities must back their promises to uphold the law with swift actions to protect civilians.

“They must take all necessary measures to prevent further violations and abuses and ensure accountability for those responsible,” he said.

The ongoing violence has instilled fear among Alawite communities along the Syrian coast, which has a large Alawite population.

Although the sect was historically linked to former President Bashar al-Assad, most Alawites had no direct ties to his government.

On Sunday, Latakia residents reported that power and water supplies had been cut for over 24 hours. They described militants roaming the streets and killing anyone they encountered.

“There’s no water, no power, we’ve been trapped in our homes, terrified,” one resident said. “Corpses are piling up in the streets. This is collective punishment.”

