Syrian Alawites left abandoned to horrific crimes

TEHRAN – Monitoring groups report that despite the Syrian Defense Ministry declaring its security operation over, armed groups still target civilians.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on its website that armed groups continue criminal activities against civilians on the Syrian coast, despite the Defense Ministry’s earlier announcement ending the security operation.

The Observatory highlighted that “armed groups entered the town of Harison in the Baniyas countryside alongside Ministry of Defense forces. They began looting, burning homes, and destroying citizens’ property.”

The town was also subjected to bombardment using various weapons.

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have decried “the horrific images emerging from Syria’s coast, with bodies lying in the streets and grieving families mourning their loved ones.”

The Rights group called on authorities in Damascus to “grant independent national and international investigators access to Syria, including to Syria’s coastal areas, so that they can conduct their own fact-finding work.”

“These horrific events once again underscore the urgent need for comprehensive steps by Syrian authorities to ensure truth, justice and reparation for all victims of grave violations in Syria,” it added.

Meanwhile, Adam Coogle, the deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch stated that “grave abuses on a staggering scale are being reported against predominantly Alawite Syrians in the coastal region and elsewhere in Syria.”

“Government action to protect civilians and prosecute perpetrators of indiscriminate shootings, summary executions, and other grave crimes must be swift and unequivocal,” he added.

Reports indicate that residents from several villages in the Jableh countryside south of Latakia have pleaded for public security forces to intervene and protect them from killings, kidnappings, arson, and destruction.

The Syrian Observatory reported that armed groups, alongside Defense Ministry forces, entered Harison in the Baniyas countryside, looting, burning homes, and destroying property.

The town was also bombarded with various weapons.

Residents in Jableh’s countryside have pleaded for security forces to protect them from ongoing violence, including killings, kidnappings, and arson.

Despite the Defense Ministry’s claim that the security operation had ended, the massacres were continuing.

Armed groups are reportedly demanding large sums in U.S. dollars for residents’ safety.

Reports say threats against Alawite families near Damascus have forced many to flee to Sweida in the south.

Witnesses have described the violence as “systematic crimes” and called for international protection and an investigation.

They say the attacks amount to ethnic cleansing and are documented with audio and video evidence.

Locals report that many residents remain in hiding, while some refugees at Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase refuse to leave without protection.

The violence has worsened living conditions, with food shortages, power outages, and halted bakery operations affecting Latakia, Jableh, and surrounding areas.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced the end of its military operation, claiming public institutions can now resume services.

Meanwhile, self-appointed President Ahmad al-Sharaa warned of attempts to destabilize Syria and ordered an independent investigation into the coastal violence.

Rights groups, however, accuse his leadership of complicity in the atrocities.

Reports suggest casualties could number in the thousands.

Alawite families, the primary targets, are fleeing to the mountains to escape the killings.

On Tuesday, an unverified video surfaced, allegedly showing a senior government commander ordering a massacre while instructing armed groups not to film it.