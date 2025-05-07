European foreign ministers ‘firmly reject any territorial change in Gaza'

The foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain on Wednesday expressed deep alarm over Israel’s reported plans to expand military operations in Gaza and establish a prolonged presence in the territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a joint statement, the six European countries warned that such actions would significantly escalate the conflict and further jeopardize any hopes for a peaceful resolution based on a two-state solution.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovenia, and Spai,n express our grave concern about the reported Israeli plans to expand its military operations in Gaza and to establish a prolonged Israeli presence in the Strip. This would mean crossing yet another line, marking a dangerous new escalation and jeopardizing any prospects of a viable Two-State solution," they said.

The group emphasized that further military escalation would only deepen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and endanger the remaining hostages.

