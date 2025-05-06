Smotrich says Gaza’s population to be expelled abroad ‘within months’

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has asserted that Israel will be in a position to “declare victory” in Gaza “within months”, according to Arutz Sheva.

Speaking at a conference in the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra, Smotrich said Gaza will soon “be destroyed”, with its population concentrated by an Israeli-imposed security corridor in the south of the enclave. From there, Palestinians “will leave in large numbers to third countries”, said Smotrich, in the comments carried by Arutz Sheva.

This statement from the minister follows PM Netanyahu’s announcement on Monday that Palestinians in Gaza would be moved.