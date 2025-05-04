Humanitarian response in Gaza on verge of total collapse

The humanitarian response in Gaza is on the verge of total collapse. Six weeks of intense hostilities, combined with a complete blockage of aid for two months, have left civilians without the essentials they need to survive.

Without an immediate resumption of aid deliveries, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will not have access to the food, medicines, and life-saving supplies needed to sustain many of its programs in Gaza.



“Civilians in Gaza are facing an overwhelming daily struggle to survive the dangers of hostilities, cope with relentless displacement, and endure the consequences of being deprived of urgent humanitarian assistance,” said Pascal Hundt, ICRC Deputy Director of Operations “This situation must not—and cannot—be allowed to escalate further.”

Under international humanitarian law, Israel has an obligation to use all means available to ensure that the basic needs of the civilian population under its control are met. If the blockage continues, programs such as the ICRC common kitchens, which often provide the only meal people receive each day, will only be able to operate for a few more weeks.

The Red Cross Field Hospital in Gaza is also running dangerously low on food and medical supplies, with some essential medicines and consumables already exhausted.

Hospitals and other medical facilities are reorganizing stocks and prioritizing supplies to be able to continue lifesaving activities. Without urgent replenishment, hospitals will struggle to continue providing much-needed medical care to patients.