IRCS, ICRC explore avenues for boosting services in underprivileged areas

TEHRAN –The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have discussed ways for expanding collaborations to promote supportive and medical services, particularly rehabilitation services, in different provinces of the country.

During a meeting held on March 13, Vincent Cassard, the representative of the ICRC in Iran, stressed the need to prevent disabilities and develop psychosocial support services in less privileged areas. These valuable actions can pave the way for further cooperation.

For her part, the director of the IRCS for international affairs, Razieh Alishvandi, highlighted the successful partnership between the two organizations. Lauding the ICRC's endeavours in the country, the official stressed the importance of holding training courses on international humanitarian law (IHL) and the need to get acquainted with the Red Cross movement.

The IRCS has taken various measures to serve the people utilizing the capacity of 270,000 personnel, relief workers, and volunteers, she noted.

Cassard commended the IRCS for taking measures during the Nowruz holidays and announced the ICRC's readiness to support IRCS in organizing the World Red Crescent Day and expanding medical, rehabilitation, and humanitarian services in underprivileged areas.

oint secretariat on rehabilitation services

In February, the IRCS and the ICRC agreed on setting up a joint secretariat on rehabilitation services in Tehran.

During a meeting in Tehran to prepare for the first international conference on physical disability and rehabilitation, Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of the IRCS, said rehabilitation is an essential part of universal health coverage.

“Due to war and other accidents, rehabilitation services are greatly needed in the country. That’s why the Society started providing rehabilitation services and manufacturing prostheses and orthotics. Currently, 200 rehabilitation centers are operating in Iran, and the conference will focus on the activities of these centers,” he added.

This meeting should focus on modern initiatives and strategies, policy making, and macro planning in the rehabilitation sector. Promoting public awareness of rehabilitation is also essential, Kolivand stressed, the IRCS website reported.

Utilizing artificial intelligence and new technologies in rehabilitation, fostering synergy and participation among national societies, developing new products, and global solidarity to provide rehabilitation services should be prioritized.

“We look forward to expanding international collaborations. It is essential to establish a secretariat to follow up on the issues. We will do our best to help those who need rehabilitation services,” Kolivand further noted.

François Friedel, the head of the ICRC physical rehabilitation, for his part, said, “Social and psychological aspects of rehabilitation are highly important. Undoubtedly, the establishment of the secretariat in Tehran can help address the problems and enhance cooperation among societies. The issue of rehabilitation is important for the International Red Cross Committee, and we are ready to cooperate with the Iranian Red Crescent Society in this field.”

MT/MG