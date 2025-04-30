ICRC ready to offer relief services to families of Shahid Rajaee Port incident victims

TEHRAN – Vincent Cassard, the representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Iran, has announced readiness to provide relief services to those injured during the massive explosion that occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port on Saturday.

In a letter to the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-hossein Kolivand, Cassard condoled with the bereaved families of the victims of the tragic incident.

To date, 70 persons have been announced dead and about 1,200 injured in the inferno.

“We were greatly grieved to hear about the huge blast in Bandar Abbas, causing casualties and destruction in the area. On behalf of the International Committee of the Red Cross, I extend my deep condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

We recognize and commend the society’s quick response and efforts in this hard situation; We are fully ready to support you in providing help to those affected. If needed, we are prepared to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society in any possible way,” the letter reads.

The strategically important port lies around 15 kilometers southwest of the port of Bandar Abbas on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz.

Initial studies show that “negligence” in observing “safety standards” is the cause of the Saturday huge inferno at Shahid Rajaei Port, the committee tasked to investigate the incident said in a press release on Monday night.

“Negligence in observing safety standards and passive defense measures has been confirmed,” the committee explained.

It added, “There have also been instances of false statements, and security and judicial authorities are actively working to identify those responsible.”

However, the committee added, “A conclusive investigation into the cause of the incident entails a thorough review of all aspects, which, due to technical and expert considerations, involves specific technical and laboratory processes.”

