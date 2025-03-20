Yemen launches ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport amid escalating tensions in Gaza

Yemeni armed forces launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at Israel's Ben Gurion airport on Thursday, according to Oneindia.

It was in response to Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The missile, named Palestine-2, reportedly hit its target successfully.

Yemen has also increased operations in the Red Sea, targeting U.S. naval units with drones and missiles.

The USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier and other U.S. naval units were among the targets.

Yemen used drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles for these operations.

The statement from Yemen emphasized continued attacks on Zionist navigation. They vowed to support Gaza until the aggression ends.

U.S. airstrikes in Yemen have intensified recently. Despite this, Yemen remains undeterred in its actions.

The conflict continues to escalate with no signs of resolution soon.