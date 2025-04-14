Yemen targets Israeli sites, downs US drone

TEHRAN – Yemen has announced the execution of two military operations targeting Israeli sites, including Ben Gurion Airport.

According to Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, the first operation targeted the Israeli Sodet Micha military base east of Ashdod with a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile.

Additionally, Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was struck with a Zulfiqar missile. Israeli media reported that air traffic was disrupted, with takeoffs and landings halted for at least one hour.

In a separate operation, a vital Israeli target in the city of Ashkelon was hit by a drone.

Sirens were activated across several areas, causing many settlers to seek shelter following the launch of missiles from Yemen.

Shortly after these attacks, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced they had shot down a U.S.-made MQ-9 drone over the city of Hajjah.

The drone was brought down by a domestically made surface-to-air missile.

Saree confirmed that this was the 19th drone downed by Yemeni air defenses as part of the ongoing operation “The Promised Victory and Sacred War,” which Yemen says is in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

It also marked the fourth drone shot down in just two weeks.

He stated that this latest action was in direct response to continued U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, which recently resulted in casualties and damage to civilian property.

The Armed Forces reaffirmed that their military capabilities remain intact and that ongoing U.S. aggression will only lead to more failure.

Saree stressed that operations will continue until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

U.S. warplanes launched three airstrikes south of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Monday, bombing a ceramics factory in the Bani Matar District.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health has reported that at least six people have been killed and 20 others have sustained injuries in the aggression.

Yemen has repeatedly declared its intention to continue missile strikes on U.S. targets in the Red Sea and Israeli targets in occupied Palestine as part of its support for the people of Gaza and efforts to end the blockade and U.S.-backed genocidal war on the enclave.