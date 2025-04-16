US in talks with Yemeni forces on land offensive against Ansarullah

Yemeni forces opposed to Ansarullah are in talks with the U.S. and Persian Gulf Arab allies about a possible land offensive to oust the group from the Red Sea coast, according to people involved in the discussions.

The conversations come about a month into a U.S.-led aerial assault against Ansarullah ordered by President Donald Trump, an operation yet to achieve its aim of ending the group’s attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, a vital trade route, and Israel.

A Yemeni ground offensive, which could include an attempt to recapture the capital Sanaa after more than a decade under the Ansarullah control, would significantly broaden and intensify that campaign. It would not involve U.S. troops, the people said.

The head of U.S. Central Command, Michael Kurilla, held talks in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh this month with the chiefs of staff of the Saudi and Yemeni armed forces, Bloomberg News reported.

The generals discussed ongoing efforts against Ansarullah, the Pentagon said, without elaborating.

