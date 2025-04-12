Yemen attacks Tel Aviv, US warships

TEHRAN – Despite increasing indiscriminate U.S. attacks on Yemen, the Arab nation has once again retaliated.

Just hours after announcing strikes on the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Truman and several hostile warships in the northern Red Sea, Yemeni forces launched a military operation against two Israeli targets in Tel Aviv, reaffirming their steadfast support for Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their drone unit carried out a precision strike on two Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv using domestically-manufactured Jaffa-type drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, declared, “The ongoing American aggression against Yemen will not deter us from fulfilling our duty to the steadfast people of Gaza until the attacks end and the siege is lifted.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces reaffirmed their readiness to confront any escalation, emphasizing their unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.

They stated that their military operations “will only stop when the aggression ends and the blockade on Gaza is lifted.”

Earlier, Yemeni forces had targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and several hostile warships in the northern Red Sea using cruise missiles and drones.

According to Saree, these strikes are a direct response to American aggression against Yemen and a show of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

On Thursday, Ansarallah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted, “The Americans have not and will never be able to weaken our military capabilities.”

He stressed that Yemen’s position has economic, security, military, and strategic consequences for the Israeli regime, impacts that deeply worry its adversaries.

Amid continued U.S. support for the Israeli occupation regime, American warplanes launched fresh attacks on Yemen, targeting Sanaa, Marib, and Hodeidah.

In the latest wave of U.S. aggression, over 14 airstrikes hit residential areas in the capital, causing extensive damage.

Eleven more airstrikes struck Marib province, northeast of Sanaa, with some obliterating civilian homes.

As the bombing campaign continues, Mohammed Abdul Salam, head of Yemen’s National Delegation for Negotiations, condemned the American attacks as a failure. He said the attacks have done nothing but inflict humanitarian suffering on civilians and damage vital infrastructure.

In a social media statement, Abdul Salam called the U.S. campaign a blatant crime against the Yemeni people, stressing that such atrocities would only strengthen the people’s resolve to pursue their just and legitimate cause.

He added that nearly a month into the aggression, millions of Yemenis took to the streets in Sanaa and other provinces in a powerful show of defiance, rejecting the attacks and reaffirming their solidarity with Gaza.

Abdul Salam also dismissed U.S. claims that the strikes are intended to safeguard maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb.

These claims are “false, misleading, and completely unfounded,” Abdul Salam added.

He argued that the true objective of the American campaign is to protect the Israeli occupation regime and enable its ongoing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Abdul Salam emphasized that the Yemeni people, and all free people around the world, clearly see the U.S. role as one of enabling Israeli crimes, with no genuine concern for international maritime security.

He concluded that the real threat to global maritime routes is the U.S. militarization of international waterways, which aims to guarantee Israeli security at the cost of regional stability.

On Friday, massive rallies swept through Sanaa and hundreds of other locations across multiple provinces, expressing unwavering solidarity with Gaza and full support for the Yemeni Armed Forces’ operations in defense of Palestine.