Yemen: The endless nightmare of child-killer regime

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces on Monday night announced a series of complex military operations against Israel as part of their ongoing solidarity front with the besieged Palestinians in Gaza.

The Sanaa government said the operations come as part of resisting aggression in the region.

In an official statement, the Yemeni forces detailed the military actions taken and the motivations behind them.

Statement of intent

In their announcement, the Yemeni Armed Forces stated that “triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their fighters and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth stage of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Battle and within the framework of retaliating to the Israeli, American and British aggression against our country.”

Sites targeted

According to the statement, Yemeni forces carried out two significant missile strikes on targets within Israeli-occupied territories:

1. Ben Gurion Airport:

A hypersonic ballistic missile, known as the “Palestine 2”, targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the Yaffa area.

Israeli media confirmed the attack, sharing footage of sirens sounding as passengers ran for cover at the airport in Tel Aviv as a response to the missile strike.

This month alone, Yemen has launched around a dozen hypersonic missiles in the direction of Tel Aviv and central Israel, sending over one million Israelis running to shelters at night.

2. Power station near al-Quds:

A “Zulfiqar ballistic missile” was launched at a power station south of occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

This marks the first time that Yemen has targeted the Israeli regime’s energy infrastructure.

It also shows that Yemen is revealing new and surprising cards catching the regime off guard.

The Yemeni Armed Forces reported that both missile strikes successfully hit their intended targets.

Operation against US aircraft carrier

Simultaneously, the Yemeni forces reported a coordinated operation against the U.S. Navy, which targeted the American USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

The Yemeni naval force, missile forces, and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) units launched a large number of drones and cruise missiles at the American aircraft carrier.

According to the statement, this attack occurred as U.S. forces were preparing for an airstrike on Yemen.

The operation was described as successful, preventing the planned American air attack. The Yemeni Armed Forces attributed the success to what they said was “the grace and support of Allah.”

Increased combat readiness

The Yemeni Armed Forces also announced enhancements to their combat readiness, emphasizing their resolve to confront threats from Israeli and American forces.

They stated, “The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of God Almighty, have completed raising the combat readiness of a number of military units to confront any threats related to the Israeli and American enemy that aim to prevent Yemen from performing its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people.”

Commitment to ongoing operations

Showcasing its steadfastness, the Yemeni Armed Forces also reaffirmed their intention to continue military operations until the situation in Gaza changes.

“The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.”

The latest announcement follows an escalation in the exchange of fire between Yemeni forces on one side and American, British and Israeli forces on the other.

Yemeni political and military officials have underscored that all aggression against the Arab state will not deter Sanaa from launching attacks at the Israeli regime until the U.S.-backed genocidal war on Gaza ends and the siege on the enclave is lifted.

Experts say recent Israeli attacks on Yemen that have targeted oil refineries or Sanaa airport at a time when the WHO chief was inside has highlighted the regime’s increasing desperation in dealing with the Arab state.



