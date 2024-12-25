Defiant Yemen strikes Israelis again 

TEHRAN – The Sanaa government in Yemen has announced that its forces successfully struck the Israeli regime with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

According to a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, the operation targeted a military site in the occupied area of “Yaffa” with a missile named Palestine 2.

The forces announced that the operation achieved its objectives, in a show of strength after the latest American and Israeli strikes on the Arab country.

On December 19, the Israeli regime waged what it branded wide-scale airstrikes on Yemen, which killed nine civilians. On Saturday, the U.S. military also conducted airstrikes on Yemen as well.

The hypersonic missile attack was waged as part of what the Yemeni Armed Forces described as the “fifth scope of supportive stages” in the broader campaign known as the “battle of the promised conquest”.

The statement also alluded to the attack as retaliation for the Israeli aggression against Yemen and a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and fighters, particularly in response to massacres against civilians in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces warned of continued operations against Israel unless the genocidal war on Gaza ends and the deadly siege is lifted.

“These operations will not stop unless the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted,” the statement read.

The strike underscores the growing defiance of the Yemeni forces as regular U.S. and British airstrikes appear incapable of ending operations by Sanaa on Israeli interests that include vessels transiting the Red Sea and ships supporting the regime.

Observers have said that U.S., British and Israeli aggression against Yemen will not deter the Ansarullah-led government forces from ending its military operations.

On Tuesday, General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Sanaa Armed Forces, declared that Yemen is “fully prepared and ready to confront Israeli-American-British aggression no matter how high the costs become."

The Israeli military claimed to have intercepted a missile on Wednesday that was launched from Yemen and crossed into Israeli territory, despite media reports indicating the missile evaded Israeli air defense systems.

Israeli media reported that Yemen launched a ballistic missile at central Israel, with sirens sounding in Tel Aviv and its surroundings. Reports indicate that about nine settlers were injured while heading to shelters.

Sirens blared early Wednesday in Tel Aviv and its surroundings due to a missile launched from Yemen, according to the Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli emergency services stated that medics and medical teams were dispatched to several locations, where reports were received about nine settlers being injured while heading to shelters after the sirens were activated.

This marks the second consecutive day in which a ballistic missile has been launched at central Israel, in what the Times of Israel described as “a near-daily event.”



The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth’s journalist, Ron Ben-Yishai, said, “The direct hits by ballistic missiles launched from Yemen, which the air defense system failed to intercept, have caused significant frustration among political and security officials in Israel and Washington.”

In response to Yemen’s missile launch, Israeli media reported that Yemen is “forcing millions of Israelis to jump out of their beds and head to shelters every night, while Netanyahu has no response.”

The Jerusalem Post also reported that this was the fifth missile launched by Yemen toward Israel in the past seven days.

Additionally, Israeli media noted that Yemen “possesses a significant arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometers away.”

They added that Yemen “has demonstrated its ability to attack long-range targets, including those in the (Persian) Gulf and Israel.”

Since November 2023, the Sanaa government has vowed to continue striking Israeli targets until the U.S.-backed Israeli genocidal war on Gaza ends.

