Yemen targets USS Harry Truman Aircraft Carrier

TEHRAN – The Yemeni Armed Forces have announced that they successfully targeted an American aircraft carrier for the second time within just a few hours.

In a televised statement, military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that Yemeni forces had targeted the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman for the second time in 24 hours in the northern Red Sea.

The attack involved 18 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones in an engagement that lasted several hours.

The statement also mentioned that they successfully foiled a planned hostile attack against Yemen.

According to the statement, enemy warplanes were forced to return to their bases after Yemeni forces launched missiles and drones at the aircraft carrier and its accompanying warships.

Saree stated that the operation was part of the Yemeni Armed Forces response to the ongoing U.S. aggression.

He also stated that the attack was part of what Saree described as a struggle against tyranny and arrogance.

Ansarullah leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi stated, “The American goal is to subjugate the entire region to the Israeli enemy and impose the equation of exploitation, both of which we can never accept.”

During a speech on Sunday night, he added, “The Yemeni Armed Forces will respond to escalation with escalation” and warned, “If the American aggression against our country continues, we will move to additional escalatory options.”

Abdulmalik also said, “The Americans seek to impact international navigation by turning the sea into a battlefield.”

U.S. officials claim that American fighter jets shot down about a dozen drones launched by the Yemeni military over several hours on Sunday.

A U.S. official acknowledged to AP that an engagement with the USS Truman lasted for hours and claimed that “a missile” fell far from the aircraft carrier.

Another American official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to Reuters, also claimed that U.S. warplanes shot down eleven drones fired by Ansarallah in the Red Sea on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the United States launched a deadly aggression against Yemen. It carried out over 47 strikes targeting areas across the provinces of Sanaa, Saada, Al-Bayda, Hajjah, Dhamar, Marib, and Al-Jawf.

The attacks were carried out by U.S. aerial forces stationed in the region, as well as naval forces deployed in the Red Sea.

The Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group, stationed in the Red Sea, also participated in the attacks.

Ansarallah opened a support front for Gaza in an effort to pressure the Israeli regime to accept a ceasefire and lift the siege on Gaza.

Yemeni operations ended when the Gaza ceasefire was signed in mid-January. However, a recent Israeli ban on humanitarian aid entering the enclave prompted Yemen’s threats to ban Israeli ships from sailing in regional waters.

According to Abdulmalik, the Sanaa government will not be deterred by American, British, and Israeli attacks and will continue to support Gaza until the blockade on the enclave is lifted.

He stressed, "The issue of starving the people of Gaza and depriving them of food is not a simple matter; it is a move toward their extermination through one of the means of genocide.”

Anees Alsbahi, spokesperson for the Yemeni Ministry of Health, stated that the death toll from the U.S. aggression on the capital, Sanaa, and several governorates has risen to 53. Five children and two women are among the dead.

The number of wounded has also increased to 98, including 18 children and one woman.