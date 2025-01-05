Yemen targets Israeli power plant 

TEHRAN – The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that their missile unit targeted the Israeli Orot Rabin power plant, south of Haifa with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a televised statement, the spokesperson for the Sanaa government’s armed forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the operation successfully achieved its objective.

Saree noted that the hypersonic missile was the Yemeni-made Palestine 2.

He stated that the operation was carried out in response to the massacres in Gaza as part of the fifth phase of support in the battle of “The Promised Liberation and Sacred Battle,” and in retaliation for the Israeli aggression against Yemen.

Saree added that the Yemeni leadership, people, and army remain committed to fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian obligations toward the oppressed Palestinian people.

He stressed that military operations supporting the resistance in Gaza will continue, alongside the ongoing development of military capabilities, to meet the demands of the phase and respond to its circumstances and objectives.

These objectives include forcing the Israeli enemy to halt its aggression against Gaza and lifting the siege imposed on the enclave.

Israeli media reported, shortly after midnight on Sunday, the sound of a massive explosion in central Israel, noting that a missile was launched from Yemen.

The missile appears to have once again evaded Israeli missile interceptor systems as well as those of CENTCOM.

On Friday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had carried out two military operations targeting Israeli-occupied sites in Jaffa near Tel Aviv.

Saree stated that “the first operation targeted the Israeli power station, east of Jaffa, with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine 2 type, which struck its target accurately.” The second operation involved a “Yafa” drone targeting a military site of the Israeli occupation in Jaffa.

The spokesperson has emphasized the Arab state’s high readiness to confront any “foolish act by the American-Israeli aggression forces or any party involved with them”.

The latest operation marks the second time Yemeni forces have targeted Israeli power plants.

This follows Israeli attacks on Yemeni energy facilities in Hodeidah. Likewise, Israeli attacks on Sanaa International Airport have been met with Yemeni missile strikes on Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport.

Yemen has also targeted Israeli and Israeli-linked vessels from transiting the Red Sea, which has led to the regime’s port going bankrupt.

Furthermore, Israeli military bases have been attacked.

On December 28, 2024, Yemeni forces targeted Israel’s Nevatim military airbase in the Negev region with a hypersonic missile.

Following the attack, the Times of Israel newspaper pointed out that “missile and drone sirens triggered by attacks from Yemen have forced millions of Israelis to flee for shelter almost every night over the past ten days.”

Yemeni officials have vowed to continue surprising the Israeli regime during this fifth phase of operations.

They have also praised the massive public demonstrations on the streets of the capital, Sanaa, and various provinces and districts in support of the Palestinian people every Friday for more than a year now.

Regular attacks by the United States and Britain as well as three rounds of Israeli airstrikes have all failed to deter Yemeni forces from its solidarity front with Gaza.

The government in Sanaa has been insisting that only stopping the war on the Gazans and lifting the blockade on the enclave will result in an end to all operations from Yemen against Israel.

