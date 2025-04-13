US airstrikes on Yemen leave 338 civilian casualties since mid-March

Yemen’s Ministry of Health announced that ongoing U.S. airstrikes across the country have resulted in 338 civilian casualties, including women and children, since mid-March.

According to Health Ministry spokesperson Anis al-Asbahi, 117 people have been killed and 221 others injured in the strikes, particularly since March 16.

Speaking to Al Mayadeen, al-Asbahi condemned the attacks, highlighting the human toll on Yemeni civilians.

This comes shortly after the United States warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes across central and northern Yemen late on Saturday, hitting targets in the governorates of al-Bayda and Saada.

In a separate assault, three U.S. airstrikes targeted the al-Sahleen area in the al-Salem subdistrict of Kitaf district, situated east of the Saada Governorate. The area lies near Yemen’s northern frontier, a region frequently targeted in the ongoing U.S. aggression.

In March, the United States launched a military campaign against Yemen, justifying the assault as a necessary move to protect international shipping lanes. However, the escalation in airstrikes coincides with Yemen’s renewed military operations in solidarity with the Palestinian people. The country’s leadership has vowed to continue targeting Israeli interests and positions until the devastating war on Gaza comes to an end.

