Yemeni forces launch retaliatory drone strike against Saudi airport, air base

Yemeni armed forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees have separately carried out fresh retaliatory airstrikes against Saudi Arabia, targeting military aircraft hangars at an airport in the kingdom’s southern Jizan region and an air base in Asir.

Two domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones struck designated targets inside Jizan airport, also known as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport, as well as King Khalid airbase with great precision early Sunday, spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted.

The attacks, he said, were a "legitimate response" to the Riyadh regime’s devastating military campaign and crippling blockade against Yemen.

The airstrikes came only two days after the Yemeni armed forces and their allies accurately targeted warplane hangars at Jizan airport.

Saudi warplanes bomb Ma’rib

On Saturday evening, Saudi fighter jets conducted four airstrikes against the Sirwah district and another on the Medghal district in Yemen’s strategic central province of Ma’rib.

According to Press TV, there were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of the damage.

Saudi warplanes also attacked Bir al-Maraziq area in the Khabb wa al-Sha'af district of Yemen’s northern province of al-Jawf on four occasions and Bani Hassan area in the Abs district of northern Hajjah province.

Similar airstrikes were reported in the Harad district of Hajjah province in addition to the al-Sawadiyah district in al-Bayda province.