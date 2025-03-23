US strikes Hodeidah airport; Yemen launches drones at USS Harry S. Truman

The U.S. naval forces carried out three strikes on the Hodeidah airport in the Yemeni Red Sea port city, and five strikes on the Majzar district in Yemen's central province of Marib on Saturday night, the Ansarallah-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The report did not provide details on casualties or damage caused by the attacks, and there has been no comment from the U.S. side yet, according to China Daily.

The Hodeidah airport has been closed to civilian flights since late 2014 when the Ansarallah group seized control over several northern cities, including the strategic city of Hodeidah. The airport has also been a frequent target of previous U.S. airstrikes.

Earlier on Saturday, Ansarallah said they had carried out a sixth attack on US naval forces in the northern Red Sea since March 15, launching several drones at warships escorting the USS Harry S. Truman.

Ansarallah said they had also launched a ballistic missile attack on Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, an assault the Israeli military said was intercepted late on Friday.

Tensions between Yemen’s Ansarallah and the U.S. military have escalated since Washington launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen on March 15. The strikes followed Yemenis’ threats to resume attacks on Israeli targets unless humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza.