Yemen strikes Tel Aviv and electricity plant 

TEHRAN – Yemeni forces have kept up military pressure on the Israeli regime with more attacks targeting sensitive sites.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced the execution of two military operations against targets belonging to the Israeli occupation in occupied Palestine.

Saree stated that the Yemeni Air Force carried out a qualitative military operation, using a number of drones to attack occupation targets in Tel Aviv.

He added that the Yemeni Armed Forces’ missile unit carried out another operation, targeting the “occupation’s power station in the Umm al-Rashrash area (Eilat), southern occupied Palestine, with a cruise missile.”

General Saree confirmed that both operations successfully achieved their objectives, noting that they were conducted “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, as a response to the massacres against our brothers in Gaza, as part of the fifth phase of support in the promised liberation battle and the sacred war, and in response to the Israeli aggression on our country.”

The military spokesman emphasized that the armed forces will continue conducting military operations against the Israeli occupation regime, highlighting their ability to strike additional military targets in the coming period.

He reiterated that these operations would not cease unless the aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted.

Also on Wednesday, Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a number of its warships were targeted in the northern Red Sea region with cruise missiles and drones.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced a qualitative operation targeting the Israeli occupation’s Ministry of Security in Tel Aviv using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

In a statement, the forces confirmed that the missile reached its target, and the interception systems failed to counter it. The statement noted that this was the third operation within 12 hours.

The government in Sanaa has stressed that it will increase military operations against the occupation regime.

It reiterated that, alongside the Yemeni people, the government “will not abandon their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the consequences.”

The Israeli army acknowledged the sounding of sirens across Israeli cities due to a missile launched from Yemen.

An Israeli army spokesperson said, “Following alerts, several attempts were made to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.”

Meanwhile, Israeli emergency services confirmed that eleven settlers were injured while fleeing to shelters.

Following the operation on Tuesday, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that a missile was launched from Yemen last night, triggering sirens in various areas in the central part of the country. The Israeli army spokesperson reported that the missile was “apparently” intercepted and that the incident concluded after several interception attempts.”

The paper pointed out that "this marks the third launch from Yemen within 24 hours, following the interception of a drone and another missile launched by the Houthis yesterday. Landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended due to the missile launch, but operations resumed after approximately 20 minutes. Magen David Adom (Israeli emergency medical service) reported that medical teams responded to treat 11 people injured while heading to shelters, along with four others who suffered panic attacks.”

Despite reports suggesting that a ceasefire deal to end the Gaza genocide is very close, Yemen appears determined to continue striking Israeli targets as well as escalating its operations until a truce is implemented and the siege on Gaza lifted.

