Iran’s Army, IRGC join forces to destroy naval targets in Indian Ocean drill

TEHRAN – In a display of military coordination, the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted a joint missile operation in the northern Indian Ocean on Tuesday as part of the expansive Zolfaqar 1403 exercise.

The Iranian Navy (part of Artesh) and the IRGC Aerospace Force launched a synchronized assault on a simulated naval target, deploying both ballistic and cruise missiles.

Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, spokesperson for the exercise, described the operation as a "tangible and real symbol of sustainable security in the shadow of unity and authority."

The exercise, spanning from Iran’s southeastern Makran coast to the Indian Ocean, underscored Tehran's emphasis on "sustainable security and might" through enhanced inter-branch collaboration and domestically developed defense systems, Sheikh added.

According to the Armed Forces, the Navy's cruise missile struck first, followed immediately by the IRGC's ballistic missile, which "sank [the target] entirely."

Drone operations: long-range precision and tactical intelligence

Additionally, Iran's drone fleet played a pivotal role, with the Arash UAV striking a designated target after a 1,200-kilometer flight, marking a milestone in endurance and accuracy.

Meanwhile, Mohajer-6 and Kaman-12 drones conducted reconnaissance along the southeastern coasts, gathering intelligence for tactical decisions.

"These operations are critical to maintaining vigilance over our strategic waterways," said Sheikh, noting their role in countering "potential threats" near coastal regions.

With the Indian Ocean increasingly contested, analysts note that such drills reinforce Iran's intent to secure its interests by demonstrating deterrence against external threats, particularly amid heightened tensions with the Israeli regime.

The exercises align with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's calls to bolster defense capabilities, underscoring Tehran's resolve to protect sovereignty.