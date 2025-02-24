Major Iran drills see operational debut of Yak-130 jets

TEHRAN – In a milestone for its military modernization efforts, Iran unveiled the operational debut of the Yakovlev Yak-130 advanced jet trainer during its large-scale "Zulfiqar 1403" military exercises on Monday.

Conducted along the southern coastline and waters of the country, including parts of the Indian Ocean, the maneuvers showcased the aircraft's capabilities in a live combat scenario, marking a turning point for the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF).

During the exercise, the Yak-130 participated in its first-ever operational mission, working alongside two MiG-29 fighter jets to intercept and destroy a target drone.

According to Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, the spokesperson for the drills, the operation highlighted the high level of coordination and capability within the Air Force to execute complex aerial missions.

"The Yak-130, equipped with advanced missiles, successfully destroyed the drone after it was identified and intercepted by the MiG-29 pilots," Sheikh said.

He emphasized that this achievement demonstrated "the excellent coordination and cooperation among different aircraft in the Air Force."

The Yak-130, originally designed as a dual-role trainer and light attack aircraft by Russia's Yakovlev, has been heralded as a game-changer for Iran's aviation capabilities.

Acquired in August 2023, the aircraft is reportedly stationed at the 8th Fighter Base in Isfahan and serves as a platform for training pilots on fourth-generation fighters while also providing limited combat support.

Equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, including an OSA radar capable of tracking up to eight targets simultaneously, the Yak-130 can carry a wide range of armaments, from precision-guided munitions to air-to-air missiles like the R-73.

Its inclusion in the Zulfiqar 1403 exercises reflects Iran's commitment to integrating advanced technologies into its defense strategy, enhancing both training and combat readiness.

Brigadier General Sheikh described the Yak-130 as "a modern design with high operational capabilities," noting that its deployment "significantly boosts the Air Force's ability to counter threats."

Observers have pointed out that the aircraft's versatility makes it an ideal stepping stone for Iranian pilots transitioning to more advanced platforms, such as Russia’s Su-35.

Iran is reportedly poised to acquire Su-35 fighter jets.

Some military analysts note that the Yak-130's deployment aligns with Iran's broader strategy to modernize its aging fleet of Soviet-era and U.S.-origin aircraft inherited before the 1979 Revolution.

Strengthening national defense

The Zulfiqar 1403 exercises involved various branches of Iran's armed forces, including infantry, armored units, air defense systems, and naval components.

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the Coordinating Deputy of the Iranian Army, stated that the primary goal of the drills was to enhance defensive and deterrence capabilities, reinforcing Iran's message of self-reliance and strategic autonomy.

The successful participation of the Yak-130 in these exercises not only demonstrates Iran's technological advancements in military aviation but also exemplifies its ability to adapt to evolving security environments.

As Brigadier General Sheikh noted, "This exercise demonstrated the remarkable progress the Air Force has made in updating its fleet and utilizing advanced technologies."