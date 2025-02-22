IRGC’s oceangoing warship docks at Malaysia port

Military ties between Iran and Malaysia were highlighted recently as the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy's oceangoing warship 'Shahid Mahdavi' docked at Port Klang, a major port on the Strait of Malacca.

The warship, accompanied by the Iranian Navy's destroyer Dena, has undertaken an extended mission in international waters, crossing the Equator after navigating the Bay of Bengal and passing through waters off Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

The 'Shahid Mahdavi,' a versatile warship equipped with long-range ballistic and cruise missiles, joined the IRGC fleet in March 2023 and showcases significant technological advancements. This includes a 3-dimensional phased array radar, sea-to-sea and sea-to-air missiles, and advanced electronic warfare capabilities. The warship can also operate a variety of aircraft and watercraft.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami has previously stated that the vessel's capabilities, including its demonstrated ability to launch ballistic missiles from concealed containers, significantly extend Iran's naval power projection abilities.