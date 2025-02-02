IRGC Navy unveils second underground facility in southern Iran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has unveiled an underground missile facility in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

This is the first "missile city" unveiled by Iran in its southern region, though the country has previously revealed numerous similar facilities across the nation.

Iranian television broadcast the base on Saturday, featuring IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami and IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri touring the missile city.

This latest military revelation comes after the IRGC unveiled an underground base housing fast attack craft last month. Both southern facilities are located along coastlines and inland regions to maximize defensive coverage.

In short remarks, General Salami said the IRGC Navy has successfully secured all its coast-to-sea missile systems within robust subterranean tunnels.

"These missile cities house numerous systems and missiles, ensuring their safety and readiness," he stated.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, for his part, highlighted the readiness of the IRGC Navy to deploy advanced cruise missiles in the shortest possible time.

The Navy Chief noted that the missiles, designed to target hostile destroyers, have undergone significant upgrades to their weapon systems and electronic warfare countermeasures.

"Our adversaries must not miscalculate our true capabilities," the Admiral added.

A standout among the newly disclosed missiles was the Qadr-380 long-range which garnered significant attention from media and observers.

With an impressive reach of over 1,000 kilometers, the Qadr-380 is armed with a warhead that delivers significantly more destructive power than its predecessors.

Furthermore, the missile’s state-of-the-art guidance system, featuring a sophisticated diversity radar for the final approach, enables precision targeting of specific areas on enemy assets. It can approach from multiple angles while effectively countering electronic warfare tactics.

The weapon also incorporates artificial intelligence which allows it to fly at low altitudes and evade radar detection.