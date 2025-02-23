Iran’s military preparedness highlighted in major drill, army official tells Tehran Times

TEHRAN – Iran’s Army launched the large-scale Zulfiqar 1403 joint military exercise on Saturday, spanning the southern and southeastern regions and extending into the Sea of Oman.

Conducted under the theme “Stable Security Under the Shadow of Self-Reliance, Unity, and Power,” the drill aims to test an array of military capabilities, integrating new technologies and advanced combat tactics.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times, Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, spokesperson for the operation, highlighted the exercise’s distinguishing features, the deployment of sophisticated weaponry, and the strategic message it conveys to both regional and international audiences.

“This year’s exercise stands out due to the introduction of innovative tactics that have been developed based on past operational experiences and the evolving landscape of modern warfare,” said Brigadier General Sheikh.

“We have closely analyzed previous threats and incorporated the latest advancements in military technology to enhance our defensive capabilities. A key focus has been on leveraging artificial intelligence and precision targeting to create a more integrated and effective battlefield strategy. By combining different combat systems in unique configurations, we aim to challenge conventional defense doctrines and introduce a new level of operational flexibility.”

A significant focus has been placed on advanced and integrated warfare systems, with forces deploying state-of-the-art electronic warfare capabilities, cyber defense mechanisms, and sophisticated air defense systems.

The exercise also features the deployment of enhanced Karrar drones, now equipped with air-to-air missiles for aerial interception. Additionally, micro-drones, UAVs, and other unmanned platforms have been integrated across land, sea, and air to create a highly efficient defense network. “This synchronized system ensures that we can detect, engage, and neutralize threats with greater speed and accuracy than ever before,” he added.

Beyond demonstrating military readiness, Zulfiqar 1403 serves as a strategic message to the region and the global community. “Every military exercise sends a message, and Zulfiqar 1403 is no exception,” stated Brigadier General Sheikh. “First and foremost, this drill reinforces Iran’s commitment to self-reliance in defense and its ability to deter aggression. It showcases our readiness to defend our sovereignty while highlighting our military’s adaptability in modern warfare.”

Furthermore, he emphasized, “Our message is twofold: to adversaries, it signals that Iran possesses the capability and resolve to counter any threat, while to allies and friendly nations, it underscores our willingness to contribute to regional stability. Our deterrence strategy is not just about military strength but also about resilience and the unyielding spirit of our armed forces.”

One of the most groundbreaking aspects of this year’s drills is the successful implementation of unmanned airborne air defense operations. Unlike conventional air defense strategies that rely on ground-based systems or manned aircraft, Iranian forces have pioneered a new approach by deploying Karrar drones for aerial interception. These drones successfully detected, tracked, and destroyed simulated enemy aircraft, marking a significant advancement in autonomous air defense capabilities.

“This achievement represents a paradigm shift in aerial combat,” General Sheikh emphasized. “Unlike traditional methods, this system allows for unrestricted engagement of a wide range of targets, from helicopters and drones to fighter jets. It not only enhances our defensive reach but also minimizes risks to human pilots in high-threat environments.”

Following up on the Zolfiqar 1403 exercise, the Iran army's MiG-29 fighter plane successfully intercepted a drone and the F-4E bombers also destroyed the designated targets.

The Zolfiqar 1403 exercise of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army is being held as a key event in expanding Iran's military power, focusing on new technologies and advanced tactics. The exercise is being conducted on the coast of Makran and with the participation of the army forces.