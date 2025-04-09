Army accelerates smart drone base network

TEHRAN — In an address at the 20th National Conference of Major Army (Artesh) Ground Force Commanders, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari outlined ambitious plans to expand Iran’s network of drone bases, emphasizing their critical role in countering "cross-border threats" and securing the nation’s frontiers.

The event, held at Army Ground Forces headquarters on Wednesday, brought together senior military leaders to review defense strategies and advancements in Iran’s domestically developed drone technologies.

“Drones are among the most unique and impactful weapons in future potential battles,” General Heydari stated, emphasizing Iran’s strides in domestic UAV production.

“The Army Ground Forces have successfully developed various drone systems and micro-aircraft, now integral to the Armed Forces’ structure under the Ministry of Defense.”

The commander also noted that "extensive drone bases" have been established and upgraded nationwide, particularly along border regions.

These facilities, equipped with cutting-edge technology, support drones capable of "precisely neutralizing threats to Iran’s sovereignty."

The commander linked this expansion to the ongoing Eastern Border Blockade Project, a high-priority initiative to secure Iran’s eastern frontiers.

To date, 70 kilometers of the smart border system—a network of sensors, surveillance drones, and automated response units—have been completed.

Heidari described the project as "a testament to the Army’s engineering prowess," combining "advanced technology, security responsiveness, and sustainable stability."

He added that ten specialized brigades are currently deployed to accelerate its completion.

Iran’s drone program is regarded as a cornerstone of its asymmetric defense strategy, reflecting years of innovation amid enduring challenges.

Developed through extensive indigenous R&D, these systems bolster national security through precision, real?time intelligence, and advanced network-centric operations.

The Army Ground Forces lead with platforms like the Mohajer?6 and Ababil?3, which integrate AI-driven navigation and extended-range capabilities.

Renowned for long?range precision and swarm intelligence, advanced models such as the Arash?2, Gaza, Shahed?136, Ababil?5, and Karrar have attracted international customers and strategic partners.