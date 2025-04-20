Ground Force commander details AI-driven arsenal, vows decisive response to threats

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, commander of Iran’s Army (Artesh) Ground Forces, has disclosed the existence of classified, domestically developed weapons systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI), asserting that the Islamic Republic’s military readiness leaves adversaries “no chance to survive” in the event of conflict.

In an interview with Iran’s national TV aired on Saturday, Heidari confirmed that the Ground Force possesses “highly advanced weapons, some of which are secret or even ultra-secret,” including AI-integrated systems designed to bolster Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities.

These are extremely sophisticated systems that utilize artificial intelligence. Although still classified as conventional weapons, their capabilities are exceptional,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of operational secrecy.

Eschewing technical specifics, he further highlighted Iran's self-reliance by revealing that classified, top-secret weaponry—developed entirely by domestic experts—is now integral to the military infrastructure, a point underscored by recent drills using Iranian equipment.

Analysts suggest such systems could include AI-enhanced drones, smart munitions, or networked battlefield management tools—technologies Iran has showcased in recent exhibitions.

Heidari also delivered a stark warning, stating, “Our eyes are wide open, and our hands are on the trigger,” alluding to escalating regional tensions and the confrontational stance of Western powers, adding that in the event of a conflict, Iran is capable of ensuring “enemy forces have no chance to survive.”

The Iranian commander's remarks come on the heels of President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent commendation of the Army for its "strength and preparedness" and its achievement of "self-sufficiency" in military production during National Army Day on Friday.

At the event, Pezeshkian stressed the Army’s role in ensuring national and regional security, stating, “The security and peace of society are only possible with the presence of a strong and prepared army. Without this powerful force, security would have vanished from our society.”

He also lauded the "brave" armed forces for thwarting external threats, adding, “The Iranian military has played a pivotal role in defending the nation and safeguarding its sovereignty against hostile forces.”

Post-war transformation and border vigilance



Elsewhere in his interview, the commander traced the Ground Force’s modernization to lessons from the 1980s Ba'athist Iraq’s imposed war against Iran, known as the “Sacred Defense Era.”

Since then, Heidari noted, the force has shifted from a “traditional structure to a modern, dynamic, and highly mobile” entity capable of “rapid intervention” and “full offensive capabilities.”

Ten infantry divisions are now stationed along Iran’s borders, equipped with “advanced global technologies” for surveillance and “comprehensive situational awareness.”

“This deployment isn’t about eliminating existing threats but establishing lasting security and preventive presence,” Heidari clarified, highlighting a forward-looking strategy to counter transnational crime, terrorism, and espionage.

Recent large-scale exercises in eastern, western, and coastal regions tested domestically produced equipment, including precision weaponry and networked command systems.

“Our forces executed these drills with full readiness,” he said, framing Iran’s military-industrial autonomy as a response to decades of international sanctions.

Cyber defense and IRGC coordination

Acknowledging the “pervasive impact” of cyberspace on modern warfare, Heidari revealed specialized cyber defense units operating with “the highest level of technological sophistication.”

These teams, he said, have achieved “significant breakthroughs” in securing military infrastructure against attacks.

He also reaffirmed seamless coordination between the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), stating both operate as “a unified force” under the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s strategic guidance.

“While our mandates may differ, we reinforce one another across land, sea, and air,” he confirmed.