Iran’s ground force reinvented for modern warfare, says top commander

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force, unveiled a comprehensive update on the Army’s modernization efforts and defense posture during a press conference on Sunday, describing the force’s transformation into a “mobile, offensive, and rapid reaction force.”

“There’s no trace of old, immobilized units anymore,” Heidari stated, highlighting extensive structural reforms aimed at boosting operational agility and deterrence. According to the commander, the Ground Forces can now rapidly deploy to key strategic regions—including the west, southwest, and northeast—to neutralize emerging threats. “We’ve achieved a level of deterrence that prevents enemies from even considering aggression,” he added.

The Commander outlined four critical traits for the Army’s new generation of weapons: long-range precision, smart and AI-enabled functionality, full network integration, and operational interoperability.

“All our modern weapons are domestically developed or produced in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense,” he noted, emphasizing self-reliance. “This smart and connected arsenal allows us to act decisively across land, air, and sea.”

Heidari stressed the role of artificial intelligence and drone technology as key growth areas. “We’ve made serious investments in AI, especially in UAVs and anti-drone systems, in partnership with local scientists and tech firms,” he said.

Beyond combat, the Army Ground Forces also provide extensive humanitarian and civil services. Heidari pointed to five fully operational engineering units capable of nationwide deployment, especially during natural disasters. “These units were the first to respond during past earthquakes and played a crucial role during the war, losing 171 engineers in minefield operations,” he said.

He also highlighted the Army’s medical capacity: “We operate 28 hospitals, with five new facilities added in recent years. During COVID-19, we mobilized 12,000 personnel and constructed eight hospitals.”

Heidari announced a nationwide parade across 24 provinces on April 18 to mark National Army Day, where new and advanced weapons will be unveiled. “These next-generation weapons will play a key role in future battlefields,” he said, inviting the public to attend.

On missile readiness, Heidari said the Ground Forces now field long-range precision-guided systems suited to the Army's scale of operations, as well as cutting-edge anti-armor weapons with "fire and forget" technology.

Regarding border security, he outlined a four-year plan to secure Iran’s eastern border with Afghanistan using a combination of physical barriers and integrated surveillance systems. “Year one is complete; we’ll finish within three years.”

Heidari also highlighted growing military cooperation with neighboring states. “We conducted joint drills with Azerbaijan and Oman last year, and more are on the way,” he said. He noted progress in upgrading Army helicopters with domestic night-vision systems and long-range missiles, as well as increasing domestic helicopter production.

Concluding, Heidari reaffirmed the Army’s loyalty to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and its mission to defend the Islamic Republic. “We do not seek to invade or violate others—but any misstep by the enemy will be met with a precise, intelligent, and decisive response.”