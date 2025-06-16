IRGC unveils new Shahed-107 suicide drone

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled its latest suicide drone, the Shahed-107.

According to images released by Iranian media, the Shahed-107 is a piston-engine loitering munition that appears to have a range exceeding 1,500 kilometers.

The new drone is the latest addition to Iran’s growing fleet of long-range unmanned aerial systems, signaling continued advancements in its drone capabilities.