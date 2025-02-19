Iran unveils more homegrown weapons on day 3 of Ground Force drill

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has showcased a range of domestically developed smart missiles and combat drones as part of an ongoing large-scale military readiness exercise in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province.

This unveiling occurred during the second phase of the Payambar-e-A’azam 19 (The Great Prophet 19) drills, which began on Monday in the Shaveriyeh combat zone.

Among the notable new additions to Iran's arsenal are the BM-450 ballistic missile, capable of striking targets up to 200 kilometers away, and the Fath-360, a short-range satellite-guided tactical missile. The Fajr-5, a 333 mm long-range multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with precision accuracy systems, was also put to the test.

Additionally, guided 122 mm rockets, a key component of the IRGC’s offensive capabilities, were deployed during the drills.

In the realm of drone technology, Iran revealed upgraded versions of the Mohajer-6 and Mohajer-10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), alongside numerous indigenous kamikaze drones capable of carrying payloads between 50 and 60 kilograms. These drones are part of Iran's expanding capabilities in both surveillance and targeted strikes.

One of the standout technologies showcased was the Hadid-110 kamikaze drone, which had previously been unveiled during a defense exhibition attended by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei earlier this month. This advanced drone, designed for precision attacks, was tested as part of the exercise and later renamed after Dalahoo Mountain in Iran’s Kermanshah province.

The unveiling ceremony of these new military systems was attended by Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Iran's Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, who observed the capabilities of the IRGC Ground Force’s latest advancements in indigenous military technology.

The second phase of the Payambar-e-A’azam 19 exercise focuses on the practical application of modern combat tactics and strategies, testing the newly delivered and highly sophisticated Iranian-made military equipment in real-world scenarios.

During the Payambar-e-A’azam 19 drills, several key tactical operations were successfully carried out, demonstrating the effectiveness of the new technologies in combat situations. The IRGC Ground Force conducted a series of offensive and defensive operations, including electronic warfare, as well as missile, drone, and artillery strikes, simulating real-world scenarios to assess the performance and integration of the advanced systems. These operations further showcased Iran's military readiness and ability to execute coordinated attacks across multiple domains.