Iran, Armenia launch joint military drill near border

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia have commenced a joint military exercise along their shared border in the strategically important Norduz region.

Brigadier General Valliollah Ma’dani, Deputy for Operations of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces, announced the start of the joint maneuver on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of enhancing border security and strengthening the combat readiness of operational units stationed in the area.

“The main goal of this exercise is to reinforce the security of our shared borders and improve the capabilities of forces deployed in this sensitive region,” General Ma’dani stated. “Given the geopolitical significance of the Caucasus and the critical nature of our frontier zones, this drill was carefully planned in advance. It demonstrates both our readiness and our commitment to peace and lasting stability.”

According to official reports, the joint drill will end on April 10.

While Armenian troops will conduct their part of the exercise on Armenian territory, Iranian forces will carry out parallel operations on their side of the border.

The joint operations simulate counter-terrorism scenarios, specifically focused on neutralizing mock assaults by terrorist groups targeting border checkpoints along the Iran–Armenia frontier.