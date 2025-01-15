Iran to expand military drills near nuclear sites

TEHRAN – After demonstrating successful air defense capabilities near its nuclear facilities in Esfahan, Qom, and Markazi provinces, Iran will further enhance security through additional military drills in these areas, according to Mohammad Eslami, Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization.

The nuclear chief made the announcement on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, praising the nation’s military and civil defense readiness.

Eslami underscored the significance of the air defense drill, which showcased the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces to protect the country’s skies. “The air defense exercise near Natanz demonstrated the extensive capacities of our military forces and their ability to safeguard the nation’s airspace. This exercise is a testament to the dedication and readiness of our forces,” he stated.

During the past two weeks, Iran’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) conducted a joint air defense exercise near Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and Khondab. The drill aimed to assess the readiness of air defense units to safeguard the sensitive site from potential aerial threats. On at least one occasion, Iranian forces practiced downing bunker busters over the country’s nuclear sites.

The heightened media focus on what seems to be a routine military exercise likely stems from recent speculation in Western and Israeli media regarding potential plans by the incoming Trump administration to target Iran's nuclear facilities.

This speculation was further fueled by a report from Axios, which claimed that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently presented President Biden with potential U.S. military strike options on Iranian nuclear sites, should Tehran take steps toward developing nuclear weapons prior to Trump's inauguration later this month.

Eslami also provided updates on Iran’s nuclear energy ambitions, specifically the 20,000-megawatt nuclear power generation project, a long-term national priority set for completion by 2041.

“Nuclear power is a vital component of our national development strategy,” he explained. “While many countries have developed nuclear power facilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran faces no legal or regulatory barriers to pursuing this path. Despite years of opposition from the United States and certain European nations, we have overcome their attempts to disrupt our progress.”

Eslami criticized the historical interference of the U.S. and three European countries, accusing them of using political pressure to hinder Iran’s peaceful nuclear program. Nevertheless, he asserted that these efforts have been futile in preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear energy goals.

Iran’s energy strategy revolves around generating 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power by 2041. Eslami outlined the government’s roadmap for achieving this ambitious target, emphasizing that the project is progressing as planned.

“We started this initiative with a clear vision and detailed planning. So far, we have achieved significant milestones according to our timeline. We remain committed to continuing on this path and achieving our objectives,” Eslami said.