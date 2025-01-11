Iran Army launches ‘Eqtedar 1403’ air defense drill

TEHRAN – Iran’s Army began the "Eqtedar 1403" air defense drill on Saturday night, a major military exercise aimed at bolstering the country’s defense capabilities.

Spearheaded by the Army’s Air Defense Force, this comprehensive maneuver will take place across key regions, including air defense zones in the western and northern parts of the country.

Under the operational command of the Joint Air Defense Base of Iran, the drill will integrate efforts from the Army’s Air Defense Force and the Air Force.

The exercise is designed to simulate realistic battlefield conditions, providing an opportunity to test a variety of advanced, domestically produced air defense systems.

These systems will engage in countering a range of threats, including aerial assaults, missile strikes, and electronic warfare tactics.

By recreating such scenarios, the drill aims to evaluate and enhance the readiness of Iran’s air defense forces in responding to potential external threats.

All U.S. interests in region are within reach: Army commander

Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, stated that all U.S. interests within the region are well within the reach of Iran’s military forces.

Speaking at the official ceremony for the handover of command at the Regional Army Headquarters in southwestern Iran, Heydari emphasized the Army’s readiness to act decisively if necessary.

“The enemy has initiated a hybrid war against Iran, employing diverse strategies to destabilize and challenge the nation,” Heydari declared. “We are fully prepared to confront these threats and defend the sovereignty of our country. All American assets and interests in the region remain within our operational reach,” he added, underscoring Iran’s capability to respond militarily if provoked.

General Heydari stressed the importance of maintaining a dual focus on both defensive and offensive military strategies to counter the multifaceted threats posed by adversaries. “The primary objective of the enemy’s hybrid and cognitive warfare is to dominate the minds of individuals and manipulate them to serve illegitimate interests,” he said. “We must prioritize the management and neutralization of this approach through vigilance, strategy, and operational excellence.”

The General commended the leadership and performance of the Army’s command in the southwestern region, highlighting their contributions to maintaining military readiness.